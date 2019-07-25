Delhi Police head constable allegedly rapes 14-year-old domestic help

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A Delhi Police head constable is on the run after allegedly raping his 14-year-old domestic help in outer Delhi's Mundka area, officials said on Thursday.The incident took place on Tuesday early morning when the accused and the minor girl were the only ones in the house, while the policeman's family was away, they said.According to a senior police officer, the victim approached an NGO and told them about the incident. Members of the NGO took her to the Mundka police station and a case was registered under the POCSO Act and IPC section 376 (punishment for rape) based on her statement.The accused, in his late 40s, is at large and police have formed teams to nab him, officials said.He had joined the force in 1991 and was currently posted in the Tis Hazari court complex. His wife also works at the Tis Hazari court, they said. Police are trying to ascertain if the accused had assaulted the minor on previous occasions as well, they said.In September last year, an assistant commissioner of police was booked for allegedly raping a woman and molesting her minor daughter. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation. PTI NIT IJT