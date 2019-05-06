Delhi Police head constable commits suicide in west Delhi

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) A Delhi Police head constable has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol at the staff quarters in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area, police said Monday.The deceased, Satish Kumar (50), was posted at the Vikaspuri police station, they said. The incident took place on Sunday night in quarter no. 406 on the fourth floor of the staff quarters, an official said.On reaching the spot, police found Kumar's body with a gunshot entry wound on the left temporal region and an exit wound above the right ear, he said.A service pistol with four live cartridges, one blank cartridge and one lead have been seized from the spot, the officer said, adding that no suicide note was found.The body has been shifted to the mortuary at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, he said.Kumar is survived by his wife and two sons, one of whom is serving in the Indian Air Force and is currently posted in Silchar, Assam, police said. PTI AMP SLB IJT