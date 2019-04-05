Delhi Police hold meeting with forces of other states to boost cooperation

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) With less than a week left for the Lok Sabha election to begin, Delhi Police Friday held a meeting with police forces of other states here to strengthen the cooperation and coordination in order to address various issues related to policing in National Capital Region, officials said. The meeting held by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik at Police Headquarters aimed to improve coordination for smoothly conducting the forthcoming Lok Sabha election and to share terror-related intelligence and inputs about various extremist outfits and their designs in the prevailing circumstances, they said. Senior officers of Delhi Police and their counterparts from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh attended the meeting. The meeting also stressed upon increasing an intensive and coordinated checking and patrolling at vulnerable points to check movement of illicit liquor, firearms, cash and musclemen, a senior police officer said. Tenant verification, guest house checking and sensitisation of cyber caf owners, second-hand car dealers were emphasised in order to strengthen the counter-terrorism measures, especially during election time by taking action against anti-social elements. All officers were also briefed to share advance intelligence having interstate ramifications on law and order, police said. PTI AMP SMN