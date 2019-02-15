Delhi Police holds condolence meet to express solidarity with families of jawans killed in Pulwama

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Delhi Police organised a condolence meeting on Friday to express solidarity with the families of the personnel killed in the Palwama terror attack.Officers observed a two-minute silence and prayed for the speedy recovery of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were critically injured in the attack. The meeting, chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, was attended by officers of all ranks, a senior official said.Forty CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into their bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Latoomode in Awantipora in south Kashmir around 3.15 pm.The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar. PTI AMP TDS AMP TDS SOMSOM