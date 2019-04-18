Delhi Police launches 2 helpline numbers to curb noise pollution and incidents of mob lynching

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police has launched two helpline numbers as a precautionary measure to curb noise pollution and incidents of mob lynching in the national capital, officials said Thursday.The two helpline numbers -- 155270 and 155271 -- launched on April 5, operated by the Police Control Room, will remain operational 24x7 to ensure quick response and action into complaints of mob violence or calls related to noise pollution, they said. Incidents related to lynching or mob violence can be reported on 155270. The helpline number has been introduced in compliance to the directions of apex court that a response system may be introduced to deal with such acts and to prevent the instances of loss of life and public as well as private properties during incidents of mob violence, police said. In compliance to the directions of National Green Tribunal, a 24X7 helpline number 155271 has been launched to receive calls related to noise pollution. People can lodge complaints against use of loudspeakers, public address system, sound amplifiers, etc. a senior police official said. Action on calls would be taken promptly against any such violators using such sound system, whether fitted on static location or vehicle, police said. PTI AMP AMP SNESNE