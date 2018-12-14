Delhi Police launches community policing scheme in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) A community policing scheme has been launched in southwest district of Delhi on Friday with a view to prevent crime, and maintain law and order, police said.Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik launched the scheme -- Prahari -- under which civic personnel such as chowkidars and security guards, deployed in commercial and VIP areas, will act as the eyes and ears of the police for prevention of crime.The move will help bring professionalism in the work of chowkidars and security guards by giving them appropriate training and enabling frequent police-Prahari interaction and cooperation, the police said.A programme was held at Delhi Cantonment police station on Friday which was attended by over 400 chowkidars and security guards, in addition to prominent members of resident welfare association and market welfare associations in the southwest district, they said. PTI NIT AMPNSD