Delhi Police launches interactive kiosk at IGI airport's T-3

New Delhi, Dec 18(PTI) Passengers arriving at the IGI airport here will be able to avail services of the Delhi Police, such as lodging e-FIRs, through an interactive kiosk at the Terminal-3.The kiosk was launched Tuesday by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik The Indira Gandhi International(IGI) airport is one of the busiest airports in the world. Services of the hi-tech police facilitation kiosk will be available round-the-clock and dedicated police facilitation officers will man it, said a Delhi Police officer.The facility will also be extended to T-1 and T-2 of the airport, he said. Baijal also launched the Prahari Scheme of the Delhi Police for its IGI airport Unit. The scheme serves as a force multiplier, community-policing system, ensuring active participation of private security guards and chowkidars in strengthening police intelligence network. The IGI Airport Unit has en-rolled 600 Praharies from 11 hotels and three commercial centres of aerocity and other establishments at the airport complex. The Praharis trained by IGI Airport police have been issued identity cards supporting Delhi Police personnel in checking and frisking, self defence, keeping watch on doubtful elements, information gathering among other activities.