Delhi Police launches online facility for granting online arms licenses

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Delhi Police Thursday launched an online facility for granting arms licenses to simplify the process. The 'Online E-Arms Licensing System' is intended to simplify the process like - issue of new arms licences, renewal of existing arms licences, registration of arms licences issued from other states and addition of weapons, police said. "The system has been designed, developed and implemented after consultations with all stakeholders and IT professionals. It would enable citizens to apply for licence from the comfort of their homes and they would be able to check the status of their applications online," they added.The applicant will now be able apply and upload the required documents online for availing various services related to arms licences at the click of the mouse, police said. The facility would also reduce repetitive paper work in the licensing unit and give the unit more time for a better output. The system links all 15 police districts and the licensing unit for online processing.The system will also minimise the physical interface between the applicants and police before the grant of Arms Licence and other related services and ensure time-bound service delivery. The applicant will be required to visit the licensing unit only for a personal interview before the licensing authority and for the mandatory training on weapon handling and weapon inspection, they added. PTI SLB KJ