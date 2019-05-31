Delhi Police organises summer camp for children

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) A two-week summer camp for children to create awareness about traffic rules and regulations began on Friday, police said. The fifth season of the "Road Safety Awareness Summer Camp" was inaugurated by Delhi Commissioner of Police, Amulya Patnaik at Traffic Training Park here. A senior police official said the two-weeks programme will help children to utilize their summer vacation in a meaningful way. It will also enable them to learn traffic rules and regulations and some life skills in an enjoyable manner which will have a bearing on their career and life, he said.Calling upon students to be disciplined in their life for their own individual strength and for building up a strong nation, Patnaik said, "Children are the best instruments of society, as they see, learn and follow good habits and also tell their parents to follow the rules and become good citizens". According to the police, the summer camp will be organized in two batches from Monday to Friday at its five locations - Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Bal Bhawan, Punjabi Bagh, Roshanara Bagh and Dev Samaj School in Nehru Nagar. Each batch will have a strength of 200-250 students. During the summer camp, various stakeholders will involve the participants in some major activities like training in manual drill, teachings on traffic rules, road safety norms, road signs and signals markings, demos on self-defense techniques, first-aid skills, training on disaster management techniques and fire safety tactics among others, a senior officer said. Many competitions will be organized during the camp and there will be awards for the winners, the officer said. The Commissioner of Police also commended the efforts of field formations, especially Traffic personnel, who brave extreme weather conditions to keep the city well regulated and keep it going in view of ever increasing volume of vehicles. PTI AMP AMP TDSTDS