Delhi Police protest: LG reviews situation, says imperative to ensure justice done impartially

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday reviewed the situation in the wake of an unprecedented protest by Delhi Police personnel following clashes with lawyers, and said it was imperative to ensure justice is done impartially in the matter.Special Commissioner (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan briefed the lieutenant governor on the prevailing situation and also on the related high court orders, according to a statement issued by the LG office.The LG observed that advocates and police are important pillars of the criminal justice system and they should work in complete harmony, it said."In the wake of the recent unfortunate incident, it is imperative to restore the trust between the two and also to ensure that justice is done impartially in the entire matter," the statement quoted Baijal as saying.He also advised the senior officers to assure the police personnel that no injustice will be allowed to be done to any member of the force, it stated. The LG also appealed to all concerned to maintain harmony and law and order.Baijal directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to ensure that the police officers injured are provided best medical treatment free of cost and advised that senior officers should visit the injured policemen to boost their morale and comfort their families.Thousands of police personnel protested outside the Police Headquarters on Tuesday demanding action against those involved in an attack on their colleague outside the Saket court.The protests were triggered by two attacks on their colleagues, one on Monday and another on Saturday after a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer which led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.The LG directed Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev to ensure that best possible medical treatment is provided to the injured advocates, the statement stated.