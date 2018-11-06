Delhi Police reaches out to masses with 'Green Diwali' msg

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police, in its bid to promote "green crackers" this festive season, is organising street plays, making radio announcements and visiting educational institutions, to drive home the point. The action comes in the backdrop of the recent Supreme Court ruling that only low-emission firecrackers be burnt in the Delhi-NCR between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali and other festivals. Taking the help of mobile services, radio announcements and advertisements, the city police has appealed public to only use 'green crackers' away from silence zones such as hospitals, schools, courts and religious places. The police have asked people to burst crackers at pre-identified places on Diwali and requested them to cooperate and assist the force in following the court direction.Meetings have also been held with market welfare associations and residents welfare associations in this regard, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) said.She said pamphlets have been distributed and posters pasted in shopping malls and market areas appealing public to follow the Supreme Court directions.The police have been regularly making announcements through loud speakers in several localities, including residential areas and market places, a senior police officer said.Our police officers visited schools and instructed students about the Supreme Court directives and told them about the consequences of bursting firecrackers in the wake of rising air pollution and requested them to use only green crackers and follow the time frame, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) said.'Nukkad nataks' (street plays) were also organised in various busy market areas to sensitise people about green crackers. PTI AMP TDS SRY