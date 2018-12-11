Delhi Police rescues 70-year-old woman from drain by forming human chain

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police Tuesday rescued a 70-year-old woman who fell into a drain by forming human chain, officials said.A police van in outer Delhi's Ranhola area was informed that a woman jumped into the drain. Soon, it rushed to the spot and was joined by another police van in the area.The policemen with the help of local women formed a human chain and rescued the women, a senior officer said.The woman, Kamla, was then handed over to Ranhola police station, he said.Investigations revealed that Kamla was mentally challenged. Police said she started from her home alone and while walking she fell into the drain as one of its wall was broken.Kamla was sent back home along with her family, police said. PTI AMP SOMSOM