Delhi Police sole responsibility of Home ministry: AAP on snatchers attacking PM's niece

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI)The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday took potshots at the Centre after prime minister's niece became a victim of snatchers in Delhi, saying it shows the "miserable and pathetic" law and order situation in the national capital.Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damayanti Ben Modi was attacked by snatchers in the national capital on Saturday when she was alighting from an auto-rickshaw.Two persons on a scooter snatched her purse containing her mobile phone, some documents and cash around 7 am when the woman got down at the Gujrati Samaj Bhawan in North Delhi's Civil Lines area, a senior police officer said.Damayanti Ben Modi is the daughter of the prime minister's brother Prahlad Modi.AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the law and order in Delhi is the "sole preserve and constitutional responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs"."With each passing day, the law and order situation is going from bad to worse. The alacrity that Delhi Police shows in chasing political opponents of the BJP is completely absent when it comes to providing safety to the people of Delhi. The most recent victim of this has been the niece of our primeminister," he said in a statement.Chadha said Delhi Police needs to be tightened and responsibility needs to be fixed for each and every crime that takes place in the city."The broad daylight snatching and robbery of the prime minister's niece shows how miserable, pathetic and worrisome the law and order situation is in Delhi."It is all the more shocking that such an incident took place near the residences of LG and Chief Minister," he said.He urged the Home ministry to take immediate and strong measures to restore law and order in Delhi."No lackadaisical approach should be tolerated when it comes to safety and security of the people of Delhi. Throwing irrelevant statistics whenever Delhi Police is questioned on this issue does not help," he added, referring to Delhi police tweeting statistics of how crime has reduced in the city.