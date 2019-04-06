Delhi Police Special Cell arrests drug supplier from UP's Bareilly

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 31-year-old alleged drug supplier from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, officials said Saturday.The accused has been identified as Rashid Khan, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, they said.On March 28, 2016, police arrested one Ajay Kumar and Parveen Kumar, members of a drug syndicate from Moti Nagar and recovered a huge consignment of narcotics, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said.During investigation, it was also revealed that Ajay and Parveen used to procure the drugs from Khan based in Bareilly, Yadav said. He said a police team rushed to Bareilly based on a tip-off about Khan.On Tuesday, police were informed that Khan would come to his village Behra in Bareilly on Wednesday, the DCP said.Subsequently, a raid was conducted at Behra village and Khan was held, police said.During interrogation, Khan said he had been running the drug syndicate for the last three to four years and used to supply various narcotics to Delhi and other states, they added. PTI NIT CK