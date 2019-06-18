Delhi Police submits report to MHA on Mukherjee Nagar incident

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police Tuesday submitted a report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on the incident in which some policemen "thrashed" a tempo driver after he allegedly attacked a cop with a sword in Mukherjee Nagar here, officials said.The report is believed to have mentioned about registration of two FIRs -- one on a complaint by the tempo driver and the other by a policeman who was injured in the incident. The cop got a 7 cm gash on his head in the alleged attack by the driver.It also mentions the action taken against three police personnel for their "unprofessional conduct" and their subsequent suspension, they said. Meanwhile, the report praised a policeman, who was in civilian clothes, for his attempt to control the situation.The report is also understood to have mentioned that the tempo driver provoked the policemen.Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and submitted the report to him, another official said.The incident snowballed into a major political row on Monday, prompting the Home Ministry to seek response from the Delhi Police.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal take strict action against the police personnel who allegedly assaulted the driver. His Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh termed the incident "shameful".The Congress and the BJP have demanded a fair probe into the incident with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) seeking dismissal of the officers. On Sunday evening, a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the tempo driver, and policemen at northwest Delhi's /RMukherjee Nagar went viral on social media.In one of the purported videos, the tempo driver was seen chasing the policemen with a sword. In another video, the police officers were seen thrashing the driver and his son with batons. The police said the altercation took place after the tempo driver's vehicle collided with a police van.Eight police personnel were injured in the scuffle, the police said.PTI ACB SRY