Delhi: Police teams formed to nab accused in suspected road rage case

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Police teams have been formed to nab the accused involved in the killing of a 34-year-old man in Delhi's Shahdara in a suspected case of road rage, officials said on Wednesday.Police said they have not been able to gather any clues about the identity of the accused as there were no CCTV cameras in the area and they could also not get the scooter's registration number.The deceased, Sushil Chauhan, was returning home with his friends after having dinner at a restaurant in Shahdara's Geeta Colony area on Monday when his car collided with a scooter, a senior police officer said.An argument broke out between Chauhan and the scooter driver. The scooter driver allegedly attacked Chauhan and fled the spot, a senior police officer had said.According to preliminary investigation, Chauhan, a resident of New Usmanpur area, was allegedly shot dead.However, the post-mortem examination report revealed that he was stabbed in the thigh and no bullet was found in his body.