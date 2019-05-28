Delhi policeman injured in accident in Rohini

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A 52-year-old assistant sub-inspector was injured on Tuesday after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding canter-truck and the two-wheeler was found about 100-feet away from the site of the accident in Rohini, police said. The injured has been identified as Ramphal, who is posted at the Bawana police station that falls under outer-north district, they said. The victim was wearing helmet and was on duty at the time of accident, police said. The incident took place around 7 PM. His motorcycle was hit by a speeding canter-truck at a T-point of Heliport road. The two-wheeler was found 100 metres away from the accident spot. Both the motorcycle and truck were damaged, a senior police officer said. The canter-truck was chased and intercepted by a police team, the officer said. The driver was thrashed by people. However, he was apprehended and taken into police custody, the officer added. A case has been registered and an investigation initiated, he said. The injured policeman was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for chest injuries and is stated to be out of danger, the officer said. Police said they are probing if the accused driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident. PTI AMP AMP SLB ANBANB