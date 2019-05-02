Delhi poll body asks FM, news channels to get political contents pre-certified

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Delhi Chief Electoral Office has directed all FM channels and news channels to ensure that all political contents being aired by them are pre-certified by the poll body, officials said Thursday. In a meeting with representatives from FM channels and news channels, officials from the Chief Electoral Office, Delhi, urged them to insist on seeing the certification number of the political ads before airing them. Officials said the channels have also been urged to share the content they receive from political parties with the Delhi poll body to ensure that content which has not been pre-certified is not aired. The meeting was attended by officials of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Prasar Bharti among others and all the channels said they would ensure that only pre-certified political ads are aired on electronic media. PTI SLB CK