Delhi poll body sends notice to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for using Hindi slur against Kejriwal

(Eds: Changing a word in para 2) New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Delhi poll body has issued a notice to BJP's South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri for allegedly using a Hindi slur for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a public meeting.The public meeting was held on May 7 in Mehrauli and Bidhuri was joined by Union Minister Giriraj Singh. During the rally, Bidhuri used a Hindi slur against the Aam Aadmi Party supremo, and accused him of stalling the prosecution of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case. AAP's South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha had lodged a complaint with the Delhi chief electoral officer in connection with the matter, following which a notice was issued to Bidhuri. The incumbent BJP MP has to reply to the notice by May 10. Bidhuri is locked in a triangular fight with boxer Vijender Singh, who is making his electoral debut on a Congress ticket and AAP's debutant candidate Chadha. The seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi will go to polls on May 12. PTI SLB SLB SNESNESNE