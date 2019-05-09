scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Delhi poll body sends notice to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for using Hindi slur against Kejriwal

(Eds: Changing a word in para 2) New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Delhi poll body has issued a notice to BJP's South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri for allegedly using a Hindi slur for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a public meeting.The public meeting was held on May 7 in Mehrauli and Bidhuri was joined by Union Minister Giriraj Singh. During the rally, Bidhuri used a Hindi slur against the Aam Aadmi Party supremo, and accused him of stalling the prosecution of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case. AAP's South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha had lodged a complaint with the Delhi chief electoral officer in connection with the matter, following which a notice was issued to Bidhuri. The incumbent BJP MP has to reply to the notice by May 10. Bidhuri is locked in a triangular fight with boxer Vijender Singh, who is making his electoral debut on a Congress ticket and AAP's debutant candidate Chadha. The seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi will go to polls on May 12. PTI SLB SLB SNESNESNE

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos