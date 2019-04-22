Delhi poll body to provide pick and drop facilities to centenarians

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) People aged 100 years and above will get special pick and drop facilities to exercise their voting rights and will also be felicitated on May 12 when Delhi goes to polls, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said Monday.There are 90 such voters who have been identified by the Delhi's Chief Electoral Office across ten districts of the national capital so far."Arrangements will be made to ensure these people are transported to the polling booths and back home to help them cast their vote. They will be welcomed at the polling booths with bouquets of flowers. The aim is to make them feel special and cared for," Singh said.South-West Delhi has the highest number of such voters registered at 16 followed by west Delhi which has 15 such registered voters and North Delhi having 10 such voters. Central Delhi has nine such voters while North-East, North-West and South-East has 8 each registered with them.Shahdara and South districts has seven such registered voters while East Delhi has only two such voters.Till date there have been three FIRs for violation of Model Code of Conduct with one against BJP, one against Congress and one against a non-political individual.As far as Defacement of property is concerned, so far there has been 12 FIRs against AAP, 11 against BJP, 2 against Congress and 1 against BSP. Besides, there has been 35 DD entries for defacement and poll code violations.Till date, 32,11,972 hoardings/banners/posters have been removed from all over Delhi out ut of which, 30,533 were removed from New Delhi Municipal Council, 43,075 from East Delhi Municipal Corporation, 2,411 from Delhi Cantonment Board, 1,38,598 from South Delhi Municipal Corporation and 1,07, 355 from North Delhi Municipal Corporation, respectively, Singh said.Under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 136 FIRs were registered, including 26 against political parties. Police have registered 362 FIRs under the Arms Act in which 416 people were arrested and 1339.859 kg narcotics have been seized. Till date, cash worth Rs 2.82 crore has been seized by the static surveillance and flying squad teams while Rs 3.78 crore has been seized by Income Tax department. Apart from this, 479 unlicensed weapons and 2,689 cartridges and explosives has also been seized by the authorities.As many as 7,99,45 persons have been booked under various sections of CRPC/Delhi Police Act, as preventive action measures.Till date, 93,000 bulk litres of illegal liquor having a market of value Rs 2.65 crore has been seized, he said.A total number of 1009 FIRs have been registered in Excise Act and 1008 persons have been arrested under it. As on April 22, 34 cases are recorded against the violation in other cases like misuse of vehicles, violation of loudspeakers, illegal meetings and gratification of electors among others. PTI PLB PLB TDSTDS