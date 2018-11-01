Delhi pollution: NBCC asks contractors to use steel containers to transport building materials

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) With worsening air quality in the national capital, state-owned construction firm NBCC has directed its contractors not to use open trucks and transport building materials only in steel containers, as part of efforts to reduce dust pollution. NBCC has come up with a new guidelines for contractors to curb air pollution at its projects across the country, CMD Anoop Kumar Mittal said Thursday. "No open trucks will be allowed on our projects. All building materials as well as wastages will be transported in steel containers," he told reporters here. The contractors have been asked to comply with the guidelines in a month. "We will also have steel structures and not brick and mortar so that there is least dust pollution," Mittal said. Construction works have been banned in the national capital from November 1-10 in view of rising air pollution. NBCC -- which has an order book worth Rs 80,000 crore -- has directed that transportation of sand, grit, cement and other construction materials would only be in permanently closed vehicles covered by tarpaulin sheets.The transportation and storage of cement and fly ash would be in closed silos, besides absolute prohibition of grinding and cutting of building materials, as per the guidelines.Sprinkling of water, using black top for paving the roads leading to construction site, washing of truck tyres in addition to controlling the speed limit of the vehicle and proper barricading at project site as per CPCB norms are among the other directions.NBCC has also designated officials to monitor and ensure strict compliance pf the guidelines to mitigate dust pollution at its project sites. As a responsible construction company, Mittal said the company has decided to adopt these guidelines which would reduce dust pollution."We have always ensured that there is no harmful impact on the environment. However, witnessing the depleting air quality levels, we have doubled up our efforts and measures to counter it effectively. "We will continue to make earnest efforts towards maintaining the Air Quality Index by adopting requisite dust-mitigation measures at all project sites," he said.The NBCC is working on many projects in the national capital, including the re-development of Pragati Maidan. It is developing ITPO Complex wherein the company is building a world-class convention-cum-exhibition centre at Pragati Maidan. Last month, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) stopped construction activities at NBCC's Pragati Maidan project site for few days to check air pollution and the work resumed later. PTI MJH RAMRAM