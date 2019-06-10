Delhi power discoms seek hike in tariff, public hearing on July 10

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The power discoms in the national capital have filed tariff revision petitions to power regulator DERC, citing deficit of Rs 287 crore in the average revenue requirement for the year 2019-20, besides dues of the past.The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has fixed July 10 as the date of public hearing on the petitions submitted by BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL, and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), said a notice issued by the DERC.The Delhi government is however not in favour of any hike in the power tariff and has instead asked the DERC for scaling down the fixed charges component of the electricity bill to previous level.Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said in a public meeting that the fixed charges were raised by the DERC last year "without consulting" the Delhi government."Next month new tariff is to be fixed. We have asked the DERC to bring back fixed charges to previous levels and they are likely to agree to it," he had said.As per the petitions filed by the discoms to the DERC, the claims of revenue deficit of BYPL will be Rs 64 crore, BRPL Rs 123 crore, and TPDDL Rs 100 crore in 2019-20 at the prevailing power tariff.In the last tariff revision, the energy charges (rate of per unit) was not hiked but the monthly fixed charges were raised for domestic consumers having up to 2 KW load from ?20 to ?125. The Delhi government provides subsidy to such consumers. However, in other categories, consumers pay higher fixed charges.The hike in fixed charges for other slabs were -- Rs 35 to Rs 140 for 2-5 kw; Rs 45 to Rs 175 for 5-15 kw; Rs 60 to Rs 200 for 15-25 kw; and for more than 25 kw from Rs 100 to Rs 250. PTI VIT VIT SOMSOM