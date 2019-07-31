Delhi power regulator announces new tariffs

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Delhi's power regulator announced on Wednesday the new electricity tariff for 2019-20, significantly bringing down fixed charges while raising energy charges. Delhi Electricity Regularity Commission (DERC) chairman Justice (retired) S S Chauhan said the new rates would be applicable from August 1. As per the new rates, the fixed charges up to 2 kilowatts (kW) has been reduced from Rs 125 to Rs 20, while the charges above 2 kW but less than 5 kW has been slashed from RS 140 to Rs 50. The fixed charges for more than 5 kW and less than 15 kW has been reduced from RS 175 to RS 100, Chauhan said. The energy charges in the domestic category for those who are consuming above 1,200 units have been raised from the existing Rs 7.75 per unit to Rs 8 per unit. All domestic category consumers will have savings from Rs 105 up to Rs 750 per month after the implementation of the new rates, DERC officials said. In the non-domestic category, which is above 3 kilo volts-amperes(kVA), the existing rate of Rs 8 per unit has been raised to Rs 8.50 per unit. For low-end shopkeepers consuming up to 3 KVA, a new sub-category has been created and they will be charged at rate of Rs 6 per kW instead of Rs 8.50 kW. "Little changes have been made in fixed charges and energy charges. Tariff has been balanced in such a manner to fulfill needs of each and every member of the society," Chauhan said. In order to promote pollution-free transportation, tariff for charging stations of e-rickshaws and other electric vehicles has also been reduced, the DERC chairman added. PTI VIT SLBHMB