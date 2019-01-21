Delhi receives light rainfall, temperature dips

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Delhi received light rainfall on Monday, a day after recording the warmest January day since 2012.The minimum temperature was recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average while the maximum temperature was 22.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered official for the city, recorded 1.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.Palam recorded 2.8mm, Lodhi Road 0.8mm, Ridge area 0.6mm and Ayanagar 0.6mm rainfall respectively.Humidity oscillated between 98 and 66 per cent.The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light to moderate rain/thundershowers and isolated hailstorm. There will be gusty winds through the day with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 20 and 11 degrees Celsius respectively. Delhi recorded the warmest January day since 2012 on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 28.7 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season's average.The minimum temperature was recorded at seven degrees Celsius on Sunday. PTI SLB DPB