Delhi records 40 deg Celsius; thunderstorm expected on Tuesday: Met

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Delhi continued to witness rising mercury, with the maximum temperature on Monday hovering around 40 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, the Met department said.The minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. However, temperature is expected to drop on Tuesday as the weatherman has forecast cloudy skies, gusty winds and thunderstorm towards the night. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature could touch 28 degrees Celsius.The Met department attributed the change in the temperature to a western disturbance that will have an impact over several parts of north India, including the national capital. PTI PR AMP DPB