Delhi records a turnout of 55 per cent till 5 PM

(Eds: Updating turnout) New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Delhi recorded a turnout of 55 per cent till 5 pm, poll officials said, adding that the figure would rise by the time voting ends. The official voting time is from 7 am to 6 pm, but it is expected to go well beyond that as polling started a bit late at some places, the officials said. Among the seven constituencies, the Northeast Delhi saw a turnout of 58.8 per cent, followed by East Delhi which recorded 57.4 per cent voting. New Delhi and South Delhi recorded lowest turnout of 51.9 and 52.5 per cent respectively. West Delhi saw 55.8 per cent voting, while Northwest Delhi recorded a turnout of 53.5 per cent. Chandni Chowk saw a turnout of 56.5 per cent. President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj were among noted personalities who cast their vote. Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this election which will decide the fate of 164 candidates, of which 18 are women. There are 43 Independent candidates. PTI SLB PR SMN