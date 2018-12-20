Delhi records coldest December day in last four years at 4 deg C, mercury may dip further

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) At 4 degree Celsius Thursday, Delhi recorded its coldest December day in the last four years with the weather office predicting further dip in temperature over the next two days.The fall in temperature is because of cold wave conditions prevailing over northwest India, the MeT Department said, adding that the temperature is likely to fall further till December 22.The maximum temperature was 22.3 degree Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The minimum, however, was four notches below the season's average. Minimum temperature in December dipped to today's level last in 2014.The humidity oscillated between 100 and 42 per cent.The Met office has forecast clear skies for Friday along with moderate fog in the morning and haze and smoke thereafter."Cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 22 and 4 degree Celsius, respectively," the weather office said.On Wednesday, the minimum temperature settled at 5.2 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.3 degree Celsius. PTI PLB SOMSOM