Delhi records hottest day of season

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The national capital recorded its hottest day of the season so far on Thursday at 43.2 degrees Celsius even as the skies turned partly cloudy towards the afternoon.The partly cloudy towards the afternoon and evening hours offered little relief from the sweltering heat, with the Weather Department ruling out any possibility of change in the conditions over the next two to three days.The Safdarjung Observatory, data of which is considered the official figure for the city, registered a maximum of 42.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.The minimum temperature rose to settle at 28 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal, a Meteorological Department (Met) official said.The Palam Observatory registered a high of 43.2 degrees Celsius, the hottest so far, while areas of Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded maximum temperatures of 41, 41 and 42.9 degrees Celsius respectively.Humidity levels oscillated between 68 and 34 per cent.The Met office has forecast mainly clear skies for Friday along with strong surface winds during the day."The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 42 and 27 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said."The sky was partly cloudy during the afternoon and evening hours over Delhi and NCR because of a trough, which was extending from north Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh. But now, we again expect a clear and dry weather over Delhi for the next two to three days," the Met said."Temperatures are likely to be in the range of 42-43 degrees and we do not expect much change in the weather patten," Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (Meteorology and Climate Change) of Skymet said. On Wednesday, the Safdarjung observatory had registered a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius. PTI PLB IJTIJT