Delhi records peak power demand at 6,011 MW as mercury rises

New Delhi, May 29(PTI) The power demand in the summers this year peaked at 6,011 MW on Wednesday, as the maximum temperature rose to over 43 degrees Celsius, said discoms in the national capital.It is first time in the season that the power demand crossed the 6,000 MW, said a BSES spokesperson.The peak demand in the day reached 6,011 MW at 3.29 pm, State Load Dispatch Centre data showed.Delhi's peak power demand is expected to breach the 7,400 MW level this summer. Last year, the peak power demand in summers was 7016 MW."Tata Power Delhi Distribution(TPDDL) today successfully met the peak power demand of 1690 MW without any network constraint, as Delhi touched a record high of 6011 MW, highest for this season," said a TPDDL spokesperson."We are expecting the peak power demand to reach 2,150 MW in our area this summer. There are long-term tie-ups amounting to around 2000 MW and other arrangements up to 500 MW to ensure regular supply and attend to any contingency requirements," said Sanjay Banga, CEO of TPDDL. The BSES discoms -- BRPL and BYPL -- successfully met the peak power demand of 2,547 MW and 1,386 MW in their respective areas, said the BSES spokesperson. The power demand may further increase during the night hours, he said. "The peak power demand in BRPL area of South and West Delhi, which had reached 3081 MW during the summers of 2018, is expected to touch around 3200 MW this year. In BYPL area of East and Central Delhi, the peak power demand which had reached 1561 MW last year is expected to touch around 1640 MW."Measures like long-term power purchase agreements and banking arrangements, have been taken by BSES discoms to source adequate electricity to meet the power demand of over 42 lakhs consumers, he added.