Delhi reels under intense heat, relief likely soon

/RNew Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The national capital remained in the grip of intense heat Thursday, recording a high of 41 degrees Celsius, but officials said relief was just around the corner with light rain and thunderstorm likely in the next 24 hours. The city's meteorological station (Met) recorded the minimum temperature at 25.8 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels oscillated between 28 and 57 per cent, the weatherman said.A Met official predicted light rain and thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 40-50 km per hour on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to hover around 39 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively, he said.The national capital has been witnessing temperatures soaring to the mid-40s over the last few days. On Tuesday, Palam recorded a sizzling high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, equalling the record high of April 25, 1970. PTI GVS IJT