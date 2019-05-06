Delhi reels under scorching heat as mercury crosses 42 degrees

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Delhi reeled under scorching heat on Monday with the mercury crossing the 42-degrees mark in some parts of the city.The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, said a Met department official.The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees, two notches below the normal, the official said.The Palam observatory registered a high of 42.8 degrees Celsius, while areas under Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 41.3, 42.4 and 42.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.The humidity oscillated between 22 and 60 per cent.The Met office has forecast mainly clear skies for Tuesday."The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at around 42 and 22 degrees respectively," the weatherman said.The mercury will continue to rise for the next three days as we foresee no rainfall or thunderstorm. Heatwave conditions are not likely to occur, B P Yadav, the head of the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, said.On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 39.8 and 19.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI PLB PLB SOMSOM