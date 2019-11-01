Delhi schools to be shut till Tuesday

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday decided to shut schools till November 5 as the air quality in the national capital deteriorated further."In wake of rising level of pollution caused by stubble burning, the Delhi government has decided to shut schools till November 5," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.A Supreme Court mandated panel on Friday declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR region and banned construction activity till November 5. PTI BUN TDS DPBDPB