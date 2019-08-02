Delhi speaker disqualifies rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel has disqualified rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra under the anti-defection law, sources said on Friday.They said that Mishra has been disqualified under the 10th Schedule to the Constitution, which is commonly referred to as the 'Anti-Defection Law'. An order to disqualify the Karawal Nagar MLA has been issued by the speaker, they said. PTI BUN PR BUN TIRTIR