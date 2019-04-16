Delhi student's unique initiative to spread awareness about voting rights

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A school student, Kartikeya Goel, from the national capital has started an initiative to encourage first-time voters to register their names in electoral roll and exercise their franchise. Kartikeya (17), who himself is not yet eligible to vote, has launched a portal for first-time voters, organising seminars and is appointing campus ambassadors in universities and colleges to spread awareness and importance about voting rights."Election is a very important process for a country like India. I request all youth, particularly the first-time voter, to exercise their franchise," he said.He said this idea of increasing awareness struck him after hearing views of his sister, who after turning 18, was not keen to register her name in the voter list."I convinced her by explaining the importance and value of a vote. Although it is taking time, now I am convincing several people to use this right," he added.Talking about campus ambassadors, Kartikeya said they are mainly college going students and their aim is to increase awareness of voting rights and importance of a vote among the first-time voters in universities.He said the portal (http://firsttimevoter.org) reaches out to the first-time voters to actively participate in the electoral process in order to build India of their dreams."We are taking full advantage of reach of social media platforms to enhance the awareness about elections, performance and background of legislators and the importance of voter participation" he added. PTI RR SHW ANUANU