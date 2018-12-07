Delhi teen allegedly raped, accused held

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police said Friday.The accused, a 17-year-old, has been apprehended, officials said.The girl alleged that the incident happened Wednesday, following which her family registered a complaint with police.Officials said that further investigation in the case is currently on.More details are awaited. PTI NIT SOMSOM