Delhi temple demolition issue figures in HP Assembly

Shimla, Aug 23 (PTI) The issue of demolition of a temple in the national capital figured in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday, with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur saying "we will do whatever we can" in the matter.The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the temple in Delhi's Tughlaqabad area on August 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court.Responding to the issue raised in state Assembly by the leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Thakur said, The issue is very sensitive as it concerns religious sentiments of a section of the society. We will do whatever we can in this regard.Earlier Agnihotri said the state government should write to the Centre to provide land for reconstruction of the temple.