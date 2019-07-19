Delhi: Three held for highway robberies

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Three persons involved in a number of highway robberies have been arrested from north Delhi's GTB Enclave area, police said Friday.The accused, identified as Rajender (45), Ranjeet Singh (40) and Kuldeep Singh (43), were arrested on Thursday evening, they added.They were active across the city and with their arrest, five robbery cases have been solved, the police said.During interrogation, it was revealed that Rajender was a notorious criminal and was involved in 16 cases, they said.Police also recovered two loaded country-made pistols, four live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle from the accused. PTI UK UK DIVDIV