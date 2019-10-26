Delhi to have clear sky with mist in early hours on Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The weather office has forecast a clear sky on Diwali in the national capital with mist in the early hours of the day.Officials said the maximum temperature would be around 31 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the minimum is likely to be around 18 degrees Celsius.Delhi experienced a pleasant day on Saturday as the maximum temperature settled at 30.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal for this time of the season. The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, weather officials said.The humidity level oscillated between 90 per cent and 48 per cent. PTI NIT SOM