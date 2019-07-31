Delhi to have cloudy skies, light rainfall: IMD

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies with light rainfall and thunderstorm for Wednesday, while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius till 8.30 am, it said. IMD said traces of rain were recorded in several parts of the city. On Tuesday, the city recorded a high of 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, and a low of 27.4 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 63 and 88 per cent. Delhi has recorded 199.2 mm rains from July 1 to July 30, which is around 1 per less than the 30-year average of 201.1 mm, officials said. Overall, it has received 210.4 mm precipitation against the long-term average of 266.8 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, a deficiency of around 21 per cent, IMD data showed. PTI PR ASG SNESNE