Delhi to host 2-day convention to formulate strategies for devp of homeopathy through research

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A two-day international convention will be organised in the national capital beginning Tuesday to take stock of the challenges being faced by homeopathy and formulate "future strategies for development" of this stream of alternative medicine.The convention is being organised by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), an autonomous research organisation under the Ministry of AYUSH, to observe the World Homoeopathy Day. With an aim to recognise exemplary work in homoeopathy, AYUSH awards relating to this stream of alternative medicine for lifetime achievement, best teacher, young scientist and best research paper will be conferred at the event, an official release stated on Monday.Twenty-four students will be awarded scholarships under the Short Term Studentship in Homoeopathy (STSH). Four students will be awarded for 'Quality MD Dissertation in Homoeopathy', it said, adding MoUs will be signed with two more post-graduate homoeopathic colleges in an effort to link education with research.The vision behind the agreement would be to provide impetus to research infrastructure, which, in turn further orient the students towards research, the release said."There is an imminent need to focus on improving the quality of education and enhancing the success rate of an average practitioner. There is also a need to ensure the production and availability of high quality homeopathic drugs in the market," it said.A wide range of topics including linking education and clinical practice with research, utilisation of existing research by clinicians, drug development and validation, research initiatives, documented clinical experiences and the road ahead for homoeopathy will be discussed in the convention, the release added.