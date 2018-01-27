Delhi Traders to observe 48-hour bandh on February 2-3

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Traders in Delhi will observe a 48-hour bandh on February 2-3 to protest against the ongoing sealing drive, said Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The traders are also demanding the Centre to bring a legislation in forthcoming session of Parliament to protect trade and traders of Delhi, the association said in a statement.

Traders from across the country will also join them to demonstrate their solidarity with the Delhi traders, it added.

"The manner in which sealing is being held without giving any notice or opportunity of hearing and in a dictatorial manner without assigning any reason and keeping aside the basic fundamental provisions of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957," said CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.

During the bandh, all wholesale and retail markets of Delhi will be closed.