Delhi Traffic police issues advisory for smooth movement of Kanwariyas

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic police on Sunday issued an advisory to ensure of smooth movement of Kanwariyas on pilgrimage route, officials said. According to the advisory, due to heavy pedestrian movement of Kanwarias on Monday and Tuesday, all motorists and public are asked to avoid Road number 13A and Agra Canal Road leading towards Noida.Motorists are advised to use DND for going towards Noida and plan their journey accordingly, it said.Kanwariyas are Shiva devotees who undertake the annual yatra from Haridwar during monsoon to collect the holy water of Ganges which they offer to idols of Lord Shiva on the auspicious day of Shivratri while walking all the way to their home towns. PTI AMP AMP NSDNSD