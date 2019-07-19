Delhi Traffic Police launch e-challan and e-payment system

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) With the launch of e-challan and e-payment system Friday, traffic violators can now pay fine online from anywhere, police said.The e-challan system launched with 1,000 hand-held devices and Android-based operating system with fully integrated software will help citizens login securely at their convenience and settle violation notices with proof of payment in their daily routine, they said.Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik along with Special CP (Traffic) Taj Hassan and DG (NIC) Neeta Verma launched the e-challan system and e-payment gateway. The new system is likely to result in improved prosecution and better road safety standards in Delhi.As important parameters related to vehicle ownership and driving licenses are now available online, it will be easier for challan officers to impound stolen vehicles and check fake documents.According to police, the devices are of industrial grade and 4G-compliant with dual SIM facility and will have fingerprint biometric capturing capacity. They also have digital payment facility.The devices will be GPS enabled to track locations of challan officers and violators which will help in credible prosecution. Further, the camera violation app is also connected to the e-challan system, so that the data is updated regularly and sent to NIC on real-time basis. This will help in giving the history of a vehicle and its driver to the official, a senior police officer said.The system is developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) with key operational and legal inputs from Delhi Police. NIC, in association with SBI, has conducted mandatory audit and safety checks for the system of payments via the electronic modes. The project has been commissioned for three years to begin with and extension if needed, the officer said.The system is capable of accepting digilocker-compliant documents which will help the public with hassle-free interaction, as the authenticity of the document will be pre-verified. The instances of loss of documents in transit will come down drastically, the officer added.During the testing phase, 6,03,503 challans were issued using e-challan devices as a result of which, compounding amount of approximately Rs. 9.5 crore was collected, the officer said.The SMS notice sent to the violator contains details of violation and a link to verify it. The violator can upon satisfaction, pay the fine online. Residents from other states who are fined in Delhi can now pay online and need not visit Delhi for making the payment, the officer added.During the trials, 28,024 notices were compounded, out of which 16,369 were done using e-option which amounts to around 58.41 per cent of the notices of traffic violations being compounded using the e-option, police said. PTI AMP AMP ABHABH