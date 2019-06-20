Delhi transport dept to e-auction fancy registration numbers for two-wheelers

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Delhi's transport department Thursday issued a notification paving the way for auction of fancy registration numbers for two-wheelers.Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the fancy numbers will be e-auctioned which will curb corruption and bring transparency to the system."Congratulations... owners of two wheeled vehicles can now get Registration Mark of Choice (Fancy Number) through E auction. One more step towards eliminating corruption and making the system more transparent under the leadership of Honble CM @ArvindKejriwal ji. @TransportDelhi (sic)," he tweeted.A senior transport department official said the minimum reserve prices for various fancy numbers were fixed. The registration numbers will be auctioned through the transport department's website.The most sought-after licence plate '0001' will have minimum reserve price of Rs 50,000. The minimum price for the numbers from '0002' to '0009' will be Rs 30,000, said the notification.A total of six categories of registration numbers will be auctioned for two-wheelers by the transport department. PTI VIT VIT NSDNSD