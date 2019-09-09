Delhi: Two arrested in suspected honour killing case

(Eds: Adding a new para) New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) In a suspected case of honour killing, a 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his daughter to death in July in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said on Monday.Lakhan's friend Raju (30), both residents of Lal Bagh, was also arrested on Sunday in connection with the killing, they said.According to police, on July 24, they were informed that an 18-year-old woman committed suicide and her family members took her to cremation ground in a "hurry". A police team first reached the residence of the woman, Sheetal, and found that her family members had taken the body to Kewal Park cremation ground, a senior police officer said. On reaching the cremation ground, they found that the body was put on pyre and all arrangements were made to burn it, police said. However, police took the body into possession and shifted it to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for post-mortem, they said. "The autopsy report mentioned the cause of death was asphyxia due to manual strangulation. All the injuries were ante-mortem in nature, following which a case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station," said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest). He said the arrested accused have confessed to their involvement in the commission of offence, they said.Police said the woman was in love with a man whom she wanted to marry but her parents refused the proposal. One of her family members had claimed the woman was was very ill on the day of the incident. "We did not do anything. She was sleeping in the night and found dead next morning," the family member said. PTI NITCK