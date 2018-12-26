Delhi units of AAP, Congress mock each other

New Delhi, Dec 26(PTI) A war of words started Wednesday between the Delhi units of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress with both mocking the political influence of each other.AAP leader Sanjay Singh asked Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken to have control over his party or it could again lose deposits in the election. The Congress leaders retaliated pointing to the "AAP getting less votes than NOTA" in recent Assembly elections.The slanging match began with Delhi Maken tweeting a news report and quoting, "Rajiv Gandhi Bharat Ratna resolution: AAP may have jeopardised possible 2019 alliance with Congress."He referred to speculated possibility of an alliance between the AAP and the Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP of the AAP, tweeted in reply to Maken, "Ajay ji control your party. If you behave like this then Congress will again lose its deposit. By the way, having so much pride despite getting zero seats (in Delhi) could be learnt from Maken."Singh came under sharp attack from Delhi Congress over his tweet.The chief spokesperson of Delhi Congress Sharmistha Mukherjee blamed AAP leaders of living in an "illusionary world" without realizing that they are "fast losing" ground in Delhi."The terrible defeats of AAP in recent Assembly elections has not taught any lessons to its leaders," Delhi Congress leader Chatar Singh said.The AAP candidates not only lost their security deposits, they also secured less votes in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, he said. PTI VIT PLB CKCK