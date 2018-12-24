Delhi University's Academic Council meet on Jan 2

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Delhi University's Academic Council will be meeting on January 2, according to an official notification by the varsity Monday. The Academic Council was supposed to meet on December 12 but the meeting was postponed, a move that was met with criticism from the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA). In a letter written on December 11 to the varsity's vice-chancellor, the DUTA had said, "Teachers are no longer willing to put up with the administration's lackadaisical approach towards matters of governance and believe that you must either act or step down." The DUTA had urged the Academic Council to take up the matters pertaining to the regularisation or absorption of teachers through permanent appointments. PTI SLB SLB AQSAQS