Delhi University's teachers' body to continue strike till March 8

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Delhi University Teachers' Association or DUTA Thursday decided to continue its strike till March 8 and planned a march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar to press for their demands that include regularisation of ad-hoc teachers and promulgation of ordinance on the roster issue.The DUTA general body meeting (GBM) made these proposals.The DUTA has been on a strike from Wednesday and in the meeting it was decided that the strike, which was to continue till March 1, will now be till March 8.The DUTA also supported the call for 'Bharat Bandh' on March 5 to mark a year since the letter striking down the 200-point reservation roster taking university/ college as a unit.The DUTA GBM also resolved to hold college-wise 'dharnas' on March 6 where teachers will interact with students.The DUTA GBM resolved to march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar to press for their demands on March 7, while also condemning cross-border terrorism.The DUTA GBM demanded for a one-time regulation for the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers in Delhi University to safeguard the career and livelihood of more than 4,000 teachers.The DUTA GBM noted that the meetings of the Finance Committee and the Executive Council scheduled for February 27 and March 6, respectively, have been postponed indefinitely.