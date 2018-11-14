Delhi wakes up to overcast skies

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to overcast skies on Wednesday following overnight rains in several parts of the city. The minimum temperature settled at 17.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average while the humidity was recorded at 90 per cent at 8.30 AM, said a Met department official. The Safadrjung observatory, the recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, received 7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 AM, the official said. Areas under Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 3.1mm, 4.9 mm, 3.4 mm and 4.7 mm rains during the same period. The Met office has forecast cloudy skies for the rest of day. "The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees," the weatherman said. The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded on Tuesday were 29.4 and 14.2 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI PLB PLB DVDV