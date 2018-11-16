Delhi witnesses cold, windy day

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) It was a cold and windy day in the national capital with the maximum temperature plunging to settle at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, a Met department official said.The humidity oscillated between 94 and 38 per cent.The Met office has forecast clear skies along with mist and fog on Saturday morning."The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 27 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said. On Thursday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 16.2 and 27.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI PLB DPB